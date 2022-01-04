Twenty-three House Democrats failed to build a “remembrance” exhibit by the first anniversary of the January 6 protests.

In the wake of the chaos that came from the January 6 protests, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) proposed the Capitol Remembrance Act, which would require the Architect of the Capitol (A.O.C.) to create an “exhibit” that “depicts the attack on the Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.”

Reps. Crow and Susan Wild (D-PA), the bill’s two main sponsors, said that the legislation would allegedly ensure the integrity of American democracy and counter “violent, anti-democratic rhetoric.”

Crow said in a statement in March:

January 6th was one of the darkest days of our democracy. Two months later, we’ve already seen people in positions of public trust try to dismiss the attacks as insignificant.The Capitol Remembrance Act would serve as a memorial to the heroic law enforcement officers who lost their lives and a reminder to future generations that our democracy is only as strong as our willingness to uphold it.

Wild said:

On January 6th, our democracy was tested in unprecedented ways. Domestic terrorists carried racist and anti-Semitic symbols into the Capitol and across the complex, committed acts of vandalism and desecration in offices and on the floor of the chamber, and, most tragically, engaged in a rampage of violence. What happened in the U.S. Capitol that day must never be allowed to happen again. Our effort will help ensure the sobering consequences of violent, anti-democratic rhetoric may never be lost to history.

Democrats across the political spectrum quickly moved to cosponsor Crow’s bill, including:

Susan Wild (D-PA) Veronica Escobar (D-TX) Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) Sara Jacobs (D-CA) Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) Peter Welch (D-VT) Norma Torres (D-CA) Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) Luis Correa (D-CA) Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) James Himes (D-CT) Daniel Kildee (D-MI) Ann Kuster (DNH) Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) James McGovern (D-MA) Paul Tonko (D-NY) Lori Trahan (D-MA) Derek Kilmer (D-WA) Ed Case (D-HI) Adam Schiff (D-CA) Cheri Bustos (D-IL) Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

However, two days ahead of the first anniversary of the January 6 protests, Democrats have not made significant progress building the “remembrance” exhibit.

In fact, all progress seems to have stopped on May 17, 2021, when Thompson cosponsored the legislation. The bill was referred to the House Committee on Administration.

Democrats’ lack of progress on the legislation follows reports that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to travel to Capitol Hill Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the January 6 protests with speeches.

