White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised President Joe Biden’s first-year gun control efforts even though 12 cities, all Democrat-run, broke annual homicide records during Biden’s first year as well.

Psaki tweeted: “In 2021, President Biden took more executive action to stop gun violence than any President has ever taken in their first year.”

She also mentioned Biden’s latest gun control, an executive action by the DOJ that requires Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to “certify that they have available secure gun storage or safety devices.”

Psaki did not mention that 12 Democrat-run cities broke their annual homicide records in 2021.

ABC News listed the 12 cities as:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Louisville, Kentucky

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Rochester, New York

St. Paul, Minnesota

Toledo, Ohio

Tucson, Arizona

Democrat-run Chicago is not on the list, although it did see more homicides than it has witnessed in 25 years. The Hill reports Chicago Police numbers showing 797 homicides in Chicago in 2021. The Chicago Sun-Times reported 836 homicides in Chicago for 2021, based on Cook County medical examiner’s numbers.

Psaki praised Biden’s first-year gun controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.