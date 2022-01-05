The federal government “must be reined in” and allow Americans to exercise the basic freedom to decide what to do with their body in terms of getting a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, former President Donald Trump said in a sharp statement Wednesday.
“The Biden Administration’s response to COVID is getting worse every day,” Trump began, quoting Biden, who suggested there is “no federal solution” to the pandemic despite vowing to get the virus under control in 2020, prior to taking office. Further, in December, the U.S. death toll for the virus surpassed Trump’s last 12 months in office, despite Biden being at the helm and the widespread availability of vaccines. Notably, during a presidential debate in October 2020, Biden asserted that “anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths” should “not remain as President of the United States of America.” The death toll stood around 220,000 at that time.
Now, there’s talk by the Biden Administration again about closing schools and even vaccine mandates for school children. This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach. The Democrats are so incredibly mandate happy—there is discussion about a vaccine mandate for school kids this year in Detroit and other Democrat-run places.Our administration did what they said could not be done—vaccines in record time.
“No — I don’t think it should be mandatory,” Biden said on December 4, 2020. “I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory. But I will do everything in my power as President of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.