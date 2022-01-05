Twitter Blue Checks Blame Youngkin, Not Northam, for I-95 Traffic Jam

Verified accounts on Twitter took to the platform to erroneously blame Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin for the drivers stranded on I-95, even though Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has more than one week left in office.

Hundreds of drivers were stuck on the highway after the Northern Virginia area was hit with more than a foot of snow. As a result, drivers were left freezing in their cars for over 24 hours. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) was among the drivers stuck on the highway.

Dan Gainor highlighted a since-deleted tweet from PressRun Media founder Eric Boehlert where he said, “the Youngkin era begins in Va” in response to news of the traffic jam.

When you forget your leftist guy is still in charge until January 15th. pic.twitter.com/E3FOLstvSD — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 4, 2022

Verified reporter Fred Grimm said the traffic jam was “collateral damage between Glenn Youngkin and the wrath of God.”

Collateral damage between Glenn Youngkin and the wrath of God. — Fred Grimm (@grimm_fred) January 4, 2022

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatcher, mistakenly offered Youngkin solutions to the crisis, initially noting that Youngkin should be “flooding the zone to get this I-95 crap fixed.” Goldberg has since admitted his error after a flood of users corrected him.

I deleted the original tweet because even tho I quickly admitted my error, I’m still getting dumb replies from people who don’t know that or don’t care. pic.twitter.com/Eu2W0rTjxd — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 4, 2022

Additionally, unverified liberal accounts continued the attack on Youngkin, with one user saying he “failed his first test” as Virginia governor.

Looks Youngkin failed his first test in Va, with traffic stopped for 10-12 hrs on 95 in Virginia. Failure for gov. — Jennifer G (@JenniferinNC) January 4, 2022

Another Twitter user wrongly proclaimed the traffic jam “never happened under Dem Gov Northam—or any other Gov for that matter!”

So, where’s Republican Gov Youngkin in this I-95 mega-disaster???? 48 mile shutdown for hours & hours in VA & he’s nowhere to be found. This never happened under Dem Gov Northam—or any other Gov for that matter!!!!! Shame! — Scott D. Rhodes (@ScottdrhodesD) January 4, 2022

While Twitter blue checks were mistakenly blaming Youngkin, the governor-elect met with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to discuss how the two can work together on a “wide range of regional issues.”

I was pleased to welcome Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to the Maryland State House today. We discussed a wide range of regional issues, and I look forward to working together with him to accomplish our shared priorities. pic.twitter.com/LW3dr95Enr — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 4, 2022

These tweets blaming Youngkin were sent despite the fact that Northam tweeted out updates on the situation from the official Virginia Governor’s twitter account.

My team has been working throughout the night alongside @VSPPIO, @VaDOT, and @VDEM to respond to the situation on I-95. State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 4, 2022

Glenn Youngkin’s first day as governor will be Saturday, January 15, after he is sworn into office along with Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares.