President Joe Biden is continuing to push mass vaccination for children, despite the fact that 0.00-0.02 percent of child coronavirus cases result in death.

“The FDA has now authorized booster shots for children ages 12 to 15. Vaccinating our children is the best way to protect them from the Omicron variant,” Biden proclaimed on Friday:

The FDA has now authorized booster shots for children ages 12 to 15. Vaccinating our children is the best way to protect them from the Omicron variant. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2022

Biden’s administration has, for weeks, continued to push parents to get their children vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus. The Biden administration has even collaborated with Sesame Street as part of a greater effort to get vaccines on the radar of young children. Last year, Sesame Street characters participated in a CNN town hall meeting about the vaccines, and Biden took it upon himself to praise Big Bird on social media for getting the shot:

Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

However, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), last updated December 30, 2021, the coronavirus mortality rate among children remains extremely low.

In the 24 states reporting, including New York City, 0.1-1.6 percent of all child coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization. Further, in 46 states reporting, including New York City, Puerto Rico, and Guam, “Children were 0.00%-0.27% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 5 states reported zero child deaths.”

“In states reporting, 0.00%-0.02% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.” According to the AAP.

Despite that, the Biden administration is continuing to overwhelming advocate vaccines for children as young as five.

This week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said studies are ongoing about vaccinating children ages six months to five years.

“And likely, the clinical trial are ongoing in individuals less than five years. Hopefully, in the first half — hopefully, towards the earlier part of the first half, we may have some information so that we can vaccinate children of that age,” she added.