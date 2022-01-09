Discovery of what was described as a “suspicious package” outside the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, Sunday morning sparked an urgent call out for U.S. Capitol Police.

Fox News reports the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m.. The reason given was “due to police activity.”

Later reports cited the closure as due to a mysterious package at the Independence Avenue door to the House building, according to the Daily Mail.

.@CapitolPolice are investigating a suspicious package outside Rayburn House Office Building – see road closures below. pic.twitter.com/k3kYkMG9ER — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) January 9, 2022

Local resident have been warned to avoid the area.

The forced closure comes days after the nation’s capital commemorated one year since the riot that enveloped the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

This story is developing…