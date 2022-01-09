Report: Capitol Police Alerted to ‘Suspicious Package’ near House Office Building

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Police investigate a shooting on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Gunfire erupted on a busy street, injuring two and sending others fleeing for safety. A dark sedan was being sought in connection with the shooting and the two injured were expected to survive, according …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Simon Kent

Discovery of what was described as a “suspicious package” outside the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, Sunday morning sparked an urgent call out for U.S. Capitol Police.

Fox News reports the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m.. The reason given was “due to police activity.”

Later reports cited the closure as due to a mysterious package at the Independence Avenue door to the House building, according to the Daily Mail.

Local resident have been warned to avoid the area.

The forced closure comes days after the nation’s capital commemorated one year since the riot that enveloped the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

This story is developing…

