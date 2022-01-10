Harriet Hageman: Liz Cheney and Nancy Pelosi ‘Two Scorned Women’ with ‘Vendetta’ Against Donald Trump

Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican primary challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), called her out for teaming up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to highlight the anniversary of the January 6th protests of the 2020 election.

“She and Nancy Pelosi, holding hands and continuing with their vendetta with President Trump, they are like two scorned women and they are going to make him pay,” Hageman said.

Hageman spoke about Cheney in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle on Sirus/XM Patriot channel.

She said Cheney again proved she was only interested in pursuing her personal feud with former President Donald Trump, noting her January 6th theater went

“above and beyond our low expectations.”

Hageman said Cheney was not longer representing the people of Wyoming, who were embarrassed by her participating in the “January 6th circus” last week to distract from Democrat political failures.

“Very bluntly, she’s not doing her job,” she said.

She criticized President Joe Biden for failures on handling the coronavirus pandemic, hurting the production of domestic energy, fueling rising inflation, and his failure to secure the border.

Hageman said that Cheney was failing to do anything for Wyoming, by pursuing her vendetta against Trump with Democrats.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) reportedly “orchestrated unprecedented” Republican sabotage with the Washington Post against former President Donald Trump on January 3. https://t.co/LkoA1NXr51 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 8, 2021

“Perhaps she could use her new-found friends to do something that is for the benefit of Wyoming,” she said.

Cheney, Hageman said, was using her position as the Congressional representative for Wyoming to help Democrats distract from their “complete and total failures” and should resign.

“If Liz Cheney had any integrity at all … if she is not willing to represent us and our interests, and further our agenda, she needs to resign that seat, and then she can continue pursuing Donald Trump and her vendetta against him until the cows come home,” she said.