Handgun Stolen from Memphis Chief of Police

Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis’s handgun was stolen from a vehicle mid-afternoon Sunday while she was inside the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery in the Memphis neighborhood of Cordova.

Davis was a passenger in a 2018 Porsche Panamera and her husband was the driver. He parked to go insider the bath and lighting store and Davis’s gun and a backpack were left in the vehicle, the Daily Memphian reported.

“When they returned to the car, the window of the 2018 Porsche Panamera was smashed and a backpack and the chief’s handgun were missing. Police said the backpack was later found at a different location, but the gun has not been recovered,” the Memphian noted.

The handgun was a in a lockbox and that the lockbox was stolen as well, WREG noted.

Police Chief C.J Davis reported a duty weapon assigned to her was stolen from a Porsche parked outside a Cordova business. https://t.co/Y3RtwIjGCn — The Daily Memphian (@DailyMemphian) January 11, 2022

Chief Davis released a statement on the theft:

This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city. Carrying my weapons on or near my person has been a career-long practice on and off duty. Like so many others in our city, I am outraged to have property stolen and angered that my gun may be used unlawfully to commit a crime. This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the public safety challenges we face as a community. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice.

Democrat-run Memphis was not immune from the violence that rocked other Democrat-run cities in 2021. Memphis finished 2021 with over 340 homicides, which means “nearly 700 people have died violently in the city in the past two years,” FOX13 observed.

