Hannah Bleau

Washington, DC, mayor Muriel Bowser (D) warned Tuesday that adults, as well as children ages 12 and up, must show proof of vaccination before “heading out” in the city beginning Saturday, January 15, triggering mockery on social media as critics pointed to the great irony of a Democrat politician requiring adults to show an ID to engage in basic activities, despite their forceful opposition to the practice when it comes to voting in U.S. elections.

“Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out,” Bowser began before listing the coercive edicts.

“1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +) 2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +) 3. Mask,” she listed:

Bowser’s reminder triggered a slew of mockery on social media, particularly given the irony of requiring an ID to engage in basic activities.

“Wait. Requiring ID is racist,” one user quipped.

“I’ve been informed that requiring people to produce photo ID is ‘racist,'” another remarked.

“Wow this is real! I thought people were trolling when they told me about this,” another said as similar reactions poured in:

According to the D.C. government website, proof of vaccination will be required for restaurants, nightclubs, taverns, coffee shops, food halls, concerts, live entertainment and sporting venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, conference centers, as well as gyms and fitness studios.

“Before patrons can access the indoor portion of the business, a business is required to check the patron’s proof of vaccination,” the government website states, providing a sample advisory notice for businesses.

D.C. is already under a mask requirement as well, which went into effect Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

