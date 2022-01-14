Ron DeSantis Stands Against CMS Mandate: ‘What They’re Trying to Do Is Insane’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday that the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate is utterly “insane,” reiterating that it defies logic by failing to recognize the reality of natural immunity.

“If you believe that the Constitution — like the founding fathers believed — that the Constitution is one of limited and enumerated powers, you cannot authorize the federal government acting … like a state police power,” he said, explaining that the vaccine mandates are designed to end run around the Constitutional structure.

“So, we need the Supreme Court to come through and rule properly on that, and it’s not just the OSHA mandate, and you will have problems in other states that didn’t provide protections like Florida did,” he said prior to the ruling.

“The medical mandate for the nurses and the doctors … what they’re trying to do is absolutely insane,” he continued, explaining that Florida has provided protections for healthcare workers.

“So, nurses were rehired. All these people, many of them have natural immunity … but there’s a crunch on the staffing because you have obviously a lot more COVID nationwide and then you have staff that get out sick with it,” he continued, further explaining the absurdity of the rule.

“In other states, they have fired nurses for not having vaxed even though most of them have immunity. So, they fire them but now, they’re short-handed. So what are they doing? They are bringing back on the job vaccinated nurses who are currently COVID-positive,” he said.

“So, if you’re unvaccinated, naturally immune, and uninfected, you’re — they fire you, but if you’re COVID-positive and vaxed, which we know most of the people that are COVID-positive now are vaxed, they are going back on the job,” he marveled.

DeSantis said the rule shows that the CMS mandate is “absolutely insane, especially given the ineffectiveness, you know, of these shots to actually stop transmission between individuals.”

“And so, I’m hoping that they will get real on this,” he added.

While the Supreme Court struck down the OSHA mandate 6-3, affecting over 84 million workers, it upheld the CMS mandate 5-4, though they did acknowledge that the CMS mandate exempts healthcare employees who object to the vaccine for religious or medical reasons.