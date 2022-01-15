Newly inaugurated Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) promised to “remove politics from the classroom” in his inaugural address, pledging to take action on the education issues that propelled him to the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond, Virginia.

“We will remove politics from the classroom,” he declared, prompting likely the loudest applause of his entire speech.

“I come to this office ready to lead and serve starting on day one,” he said, referencing his campaign theme of “day one” reforms. “We’ll start where the future is determined: in the classroom,” he said, vowing to “raise standards,” “teacher pay,” and invest in facilities and children with disabilities.

Education became a dark horse issue against the Democrats in Virginia’s off-year gubernatorial election as parents became incensed with the prevalence of Marxist critical race theory indoctrination, wide-reaching transgender policies allowing boys to use girls’ restrooms and locker rooms, and draconian coronavirus policies keeping children out of schools.

Speaking to parents in Virginia, Youngkin said “we will empower you in the education of your children.”

“Parents have a fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s upbringing,” he declared.

Watch:

“Somewhere along the way,” he said, “we’ve lost the ability to show respect to one another. To disagree without being disagreeable. And we’ve tried to silence the people most responsible for the lives of our young children: their parents.”

“Parents should have a say in what is taught in schools,” he continued, to applause. “To parents I say: we respect you and we will empower you in the education of your children.”

Youngkin was sworn into office on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol, along with Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares, at noon on Saturday.

