Poll: 50 Percent Frustrated with Joe Biden, 49 Percent Disappointed  

Fifty percent of Americans are frustrated with President Joe Biden while another 49 percent are disappointed in him, a Sunday CBS News/YouGov poll revealed.

While Biden promised more than ten times in 2020 to shut down the virus, only 24 percent said they are satisfied with his job performance.

Forty percent said Biden’s presidency makes them nervous, and only 11 percent said Biden makes them excited.

Only 46 percent marked Biden as competent, and 43 percent said he was focused.

When respondents were asked if the president is focusing on solving issues that matter to Americans, only 39 percent said he is.

Twenty-eight percent said Biden is focusing on issues they care little about, and 33 percent said he is acting on issues they care a lot about.

Another 28 percent said the president is focusing on inflation enough. Sixty-five percent said he has ignored inflation.

Only 36 percent said he has successfully combatted the coronavirus. Sixty-four percent said Biden’s response is going badly.

Last week, Biden suffered many setbacks. Hospitalizations increased 33 percent, and deaths rose 40 percent over seven days.

Furthermore, inflation continues to grow at record rates, the 60-vote filibuster threshold survived the Senate, election integrity measures remained intact, and the Supreme Court blocked his Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate.

