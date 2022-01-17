At Least 29 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 29 people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 11:30 p.m. “in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue.” A 39-year-old man was sitting in his car at a gas pump when two people exited another and opened fire, shooting him “multiple times in the chest.”

The 39-year-old was a taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 30-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle ” in the 9200 block of South Normal Avenue” Saturday around 7:45 a.m. when gunmen approached and opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered Saturday about 12;45 p.m. when a 24-year-old with gunshot wounds was found in Austin. The 24-year-old was “unresponsive” when found. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

CBS Chicago reports the fourth fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 12:44 a.m., when a 20-year-old was shot and killed while walking in “the 200 block of West 43rd Street.”

Breitbart News noted homicides surged in Lightfoot’s Chicago during 2021, making the year the deadliest in a quarter of a century.

The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021, while the Chicago Sun-Times observed that Cook County medical examiner’s records show 836 homicides for the city.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.