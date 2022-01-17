Amanda Adkins, a Republican candidate in Kansas’ Third Congressional District looking to unseat Democrat Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), told Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM that Americans are frustrated by the lack of strategy and planning by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Adkins, a business executive for 15 years and the former Kansas Republican Party chair, said it is essential to flip House seats like the one Davids currently represents and win back the House.

“It is important for conservatives in the Republican Party to win seats like this continuously, you know, we need to do well in suburbia, we need to pull in independent voters,” Adkins explained. “I see a strong conservative streak right now and in, in center-right voters in general because people want to see limited government, they want freedom, they want to be the decision-makers. I mean, that’s what America is all about.”

Listen:

The former Kansas Republican Party chair noted that Davids, while in Congress, has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Biden 100 percent of the time, which has ultimately allowed the Democrats to enact partisan policies and has increased government spending, which has resulted in increased inflation.

Discussing the increase in government spending, Adkins told Breibart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that “people are mad” because the increased spending has caused an inflation surge.

“People are mad… really mad… about all of the government spending. They are mad about the significant surge and inflation. It’s having a direct impact on their daily lives. They’re frustrated by the lack of strategy and planning and results related to Joe Biden’s agenda,” she explained. “And that’s definitely true as it relates to the economy. But it is also true as it relates to national security and border security.”

Discussing inflation more, Adkins told Boyle that inflation is already impacting Kansas’ Third Congressional District constituents, noting that it will be around for years to come.

“I think most people do recognize that part of the impact is due to worker and product shortage,” she added. “But more important, they see that the fact that we have so much money in the system, and that the federal government, that Sharice Davis and Joe Biden has pushed so much federal spending. That is, and even the Federal Reserve has finally come around to admitting it that that is having, you know, the most significant impact.”

Out of control inflation caused by excessive spending is outpacing wage growth in the US, meaning workers are taking a 2+% pay cut. Throughout this campaign, I've been asking voters a simple question: are you better off today? Workers in #KS03 clearly are not. https://t.co/SFgR5gLBsy — Amanda Landes Adkins (@amanda_adkins) January 11, 2022

Adkins said due to all of the government standing in the sizable rise in inflation, she believes in the next elections there will be “very low numbers for Joe Biden and related to Sharice Davids when it comes to independence, and there’s going to be there’s going to be a significant backlash, and it will be good for America.”

However, Adkins explained that while Democrats continue to spend, she said Republicans “want worker income, we want parents to be, you know, in the power seat when it comes to making decisions for their kids. We don’t want as Sharice David’s, you know, has consistently pushed the government making all the decisions, we want freedom, we want the individual in the family to make the decisions.”

Adkins said it is about “power to the people.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.