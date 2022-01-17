The White House released a pre-recorded video address of President Joe Biden on Monday marking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Video of the president appeared to show Biden delivering his address from his video set across the street from the White House — even as he spent the day at his home in Delaware.

The video focused on Dr. King’s legacy, using the occasion to complain about election security laws supported by Republicans in the United States.

“The attack on our democracy is real from the January 6th insurrection to the onslaught of Republicans’ anti-voting laws in a number of states,” Biden said in the prerecorded video address.

No press was allowed into the pre-recorded address, so it was not interrupted by reporters shouting questions at the end of the event.

“It’s not just enough to praise him, we must commit to his unfinished work to deliver jobs and justice to protect the sacred right to vote, the right from which all other rights flow,” Biden said, marking the holiday.

Biden’s address was a rehash of his speech in Georgia, but this time he did not again compare his political rivals to historical racist figures.

“I know where I stand and it’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” he said.