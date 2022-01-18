Report: WinRed Raised $559 Million in 2021

The Republicans’ online fundraising platform, WinRed, reportedly raised $559 million in 2021, as the party and its candidates attempt to build a sizeable war chest heading into an election year to try and take back the House in November.

WinRed’s fundraising haul included $158 million raised in the last quarter, according to the Hill. The report noted the platform touted its ability to process donations from the state and local levels.

The platform raised $80.7 million throughout last year, including $32 million in 2021’s final quarter, at the state and local levels.

According to a statement, the platform also saw a total of $209.3 million from first-time donors, with $63.4 million raised in the last quarter.

“Following a record year of fundraising, WinRed is hitting the ground running in 2022,” WinRed President Gerrit Lansing said in a statement to the Hill.

Since being launched in 2019, WinRed has been able to help raise millions of dollars for Republicans candidates. The platform was created in response to ActBlue, the Democrat’s counterpart.

The two platforms have made it easier for candidates to receive small-dollar donations from across the country. While candidates used to worry about collecting checks, WinRed gives each candidate a unique donation portal to send donors.

“Between WinRed’s lower fee structure and continued growth and innovation, we’re putting Republicans at a competitive advantage. We’re leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful midterm election for the GOP,” Lansing added.

As of January, the platform also lowered the fees candidates and political committees are charged. The platform is reportedly now charging a flat fee of 3.94 cents instead of WinRed’s former 3.8 percent per transaction, plus an additional 30 cents.

“More than 3,200 campaigns and organizations, including 1,350 at the state and local level, use WinRed,” the Hill reported.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.