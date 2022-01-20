‘Word Salad’: Kamala Harris Ripped for Defending Biden’s Gaffe on Midterm Election Illegitimacy 

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday was ripped on Twitter for defending President Biden’s comments that cast doubt on the 2022 midterms.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to be legit,” Biden said Wednesday about the election. “It’s — the increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these — these reforms passed.”

When Harris was questioned about Biden undermining election comments, she tried to ignore the question multiple times, unable to say whether the 2022 midterms would be legitimate or not.

“Is President Biden really concerned that we may not have free and fair elections,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked.

“The president has been consistent on this issue and the issue at hand,” Harris promised, telling Guthrie not to conflate issues.

“Let’s not conflate issues. What we are looking at and the topic of so much debate last night was that we as America cannot afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy,” Harris continued.

Those on Twitter noticed Harris’s difficulty in answering Guthrie and slammed Harris for another poor press appearance:

