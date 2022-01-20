Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday was ripped on Twitter for defending President Biden’s comments that cast doubt on the 2022 midterms.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to be legit,” Biden said Wednesday about the election. “It’s — the increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these — these reforms passed.”

When Harris was questioned about Biden undermining election comments, she tried to ignore the question multiple times, unable to say whether the 2022 midterms would be legitimate or not.

“Is President Biden really concerned that we may not have free and fair elections,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked.

“The president has been consistent on this issue and the issue at hand,” Harris promised, telling Guthrie not to conflate issues.

“Let’s not conflate issues. What we are looking at and the topic of so much debate last night was that we as America cannot afford to allow this blatant erosion of our democracy,” Harris continued.

Those on Twitter noticed Harris’s difficulty in answering Guthrie and slammed Harris for another poor press appearance:

So that’s a yes. White House doubling down on its dangerous lie that 2022 midterms are ALREADY illegitimate https://t.co/3WhFo5AKp2 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 20, 2022

Vice President Dodge The Question With An Irrelevant Word Salad https://t.co/fgUGlF1Voy — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 20, 2022

Harris’s answers here are deflective and defensive. The press conference was profoundly bad, the fallout is worse (Russia greenlight on Ukraine, evidence-free GOP changing vote total claim as starters)… https://t.co/6rrSKw6uxi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 20, 2022

How is she so bad at this? https://t.co/cPdm6gKn5a — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 20, 2022

Kamala’s cleanup job here did not go well. https://t.co/wHjPMrXYeJ — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) January 20, 2022

The Biden Administration is currently scrambling to try to clean up Joe Biden's blatant attempt to undermine the 2022 midterm elections ⤵️ https://t.co/A6PvjIuxLb — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) January 20, 2022

Amidst all her blather was this Biden said & she affirmed

That because some states are ensuring only legal votes are allowed Our elections are not legitimate

WOW! https://t.co/UKmFlRPY6z — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 20, 2022

Amazing clip. She worries – twice – about the "erosion of our democracy" even as she contributes to it, pretending the 2022 elections will not be legitimate b/c partisan Democratic voting reforms didn't pass a Democrat-led senate. So irresponsible. https://t.co/7DBwqK3mRG — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 20, 2022

Harris is not good at this https://t.co/yWmJYLpl1N — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) January 20, 2022

If Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were Republicans Savannah Guthrie would be calling them insurrectionists for questioning the legitimacy of our elections. https://t.co/AnjExFJJ6P — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 20, 2022

This is giving me serious “I wouldn’t trust a Trump vaccine” vibes. It’s a thoughtless statement that fuels our deepest divide based purely on partisan politics & will be echoed for years to come https://t.co/kSV8dv1V8n — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 20, 2022

oh my god https://t.co/ybPOiqNFGQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 20, 2022

In the run up to the midterms the Democrats' new position seems to be that there will not be free and fair elections unless their latest voting rights bills are passed. For a party that rightly denounced Trump for undermining trust in our democracy, this is a deeply cynical move. https://t.co/oMnPUv2xH2 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 20, 2022

Almost 3 min of not answering a simple question, from a friendly journalist. The worst Vice President in my lifetime, hands down. https://t.co/QG7kGeZdLf — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2022

Kamala refuses to say the midterms won’t be stolen https://t.co/YgiMPTBP0Z — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) January 20, 2022

Ummm. Two and a half minutes, no answer about 2022. https://t.co/QdayFEAaPa — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 20, 2022

