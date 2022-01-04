346 Police Officers Shot in Line of Duty During 2021

Three-hundred-and-forty-six police officers were shot in the line of duty during 2021.

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) notes that 63 of those officers succumbed to their gunshot wounds.

Also, FOP also points out that 130 officers were shot in “ambush-style attacks,” noting that such attacks on officers in 2021 went up 115 percent from 2020.

FOP president Patrick Yoes told Fox News, “As we have said before, the recent erosion of respect for law enforcement and anti-police rhetoric has fueled more aggression towards police officers than what has been seen in previous years.”

On January 4, 2022, White House press secretary Jen Psaki used a tweet to boast of the executive gun controls President Joe Biden instituted in 2020 “to stop gun violence.”

The tweet did not mention the number of officers who were shot nor did it mention the 12 Democrat-run cities that broke their annual homicide records in 2021.

ABC News listed the 12 cities as:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Louisville, Kentucky

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Rochester, New York

St. Paul, Minnesota

Toledo, Ohio

Tucson, Arizona

