Poll: Majority of Independents Say Anthony Fauci Must Resign  

A majority of independents believe Dr. Anthony Fauci must resign, a Trafalgar Group poll revealed on Thursday.

Fifty-eight percent of independents said Fauci should leave his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH). Forty-one percent of independents said Fauci should not resign.

Overall, 53 percent of likely voters believe Fauci should not resign, and 46 percent suggest he should.

The majority of respondents’ belief that Fauci should not resign is fueled by Republicans. Only 75 percent of Republicans say Fauci should not resign, and 23 percent say he should remain.

Contrasted with Democrats, 82 percent of Democrats believe Fauci should not resign, while 17 percent say he should resign.

Republicans’ 23 percent opposition to Fauci’s retirement is six points higher than 17 percent of Democrats who say Fauci should step aside.

The spread overall between those who say Fauci should retire and those who say he should not is also six percent:

Fauci’s polling numbers come as President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser reportedly owned a $10.4 million investment profile in 2020 that included Chinese companies. Breitbart News reported:

According to Fauci’s 2o20 financials first released by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and reported by the New York Post, President Biden’s top medical advisor held investments in companies in China through a fund named, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. The Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund’s fact sheet, published in September 2021, revealed the fund has invested 42.7 percent of its investors’ money into companies in China and Hong Kong. Among the companies listed is the enterprise named Wuxi Biologics Cayman. Headquartered in China, the Wuxi Biologics Cayman is in the pharmaceutical business.

Fauci has also been accused by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Sen. Marshall of lying to Congress about his financials and NIH medical investments.

The Democrat-controlled Senate has not acted on the perjure accusations. With the midterms in November, Republicans look to take control of the Senate and House. There, investigations may ensue to further learn of Fauci’s involvement in Chinese gain of function research, if any.

