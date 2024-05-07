Blue State Outlook: Almost 1-in-10 New Jersey Residents Are Illegal Aliens

Nearly 1-in-10 New Jersey residents are illegal aliens, costing the blue state’s residents at least $7.3 billion annually, a report from State Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R) finds.

The report suggests that illegal aliens now account for about 7 to 8 percent of all New Jersey residents with an estimated 892,000 out of the state’s 9.3 million residents. According to Kanitra, New Jersey “hosts a disproportionate share of the illegal alien population in these United States.”

“New Jersey hosts about 1 in 22 of the illegal aliens and 1 in 37 of the people in these United States,” the report states. “That means there are 60% more illegal aliens in New Jersey than our fraction of this Union’s population.”

The cost to New Jersey residents is enormous, Kanitra details, as each New Jersey household spends about $2,100 every year to afford illegal aliens residing in the state. Likewise, every individual employed in New Jersey is billed nearly $1,600 annually for illegal immigration.

Housing illegal aliens, specifically, has come with large burdens for blue state residents — including those who live in New Jersey.

Annually, Kanitra estimates that New Jersey residents pay about $27 million every year to house illegal aliens:

This does not take into account the higher poverty rates of illegal aliens which makes it more likely they would utilize these services. Nor does this report account for the disproportionate distribution of illegal aliens across the counties and that these housing programs are in the same counties they tend to disproportionately reside in. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, the latest figures suggest that illegal immigration costs American taxpayers more than $150 million annually.

On President Joe Biden’s watch, the nation’s illegal alien population has grown by nearly four million from late January 2021 through February 2024 — outpacing the population of Los Angeles, California.

