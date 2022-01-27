Venture capitalist and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel on Wednesday hosted a fundraiser for Democrat-allied Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WV) primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.

Hageman, who has been picking up momentum to defeat Cheney in a crowded race, won the much-coveted financial backing of Thiel.

During the event held in Thiel’s Florida home, the megadonor reportedly called Cheney the “ringleader” of the “treasonous ten” in reference to those House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump.

“The way we’re going to defeat the left, the way we’re going to roll them back, it’s going to start in the Republican Party,” Thiel reportedly said.

“That’s where we have some problems, we’ve got to clean house there first,” Thiel added about his strategy to push the GOP towards American First policies.

Thiel’s fundraiser for Hageman comes as a January straw poll revealed Hageman holds a commanding lead over Cheney.

By secret ballot, Hageman earned 59 votes and Cheney only was given 53. The poll was conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee among GOP activists.

“I think it’s a good sign. It’s not an endorsement, but these are the county activists,” Hageman said of the poll.

Hageman also told Breitbart News that Cheney does not represent the priorities of Wyoming’s voters.

“Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us. She doesn’t represent our values,” she said.

In November, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

