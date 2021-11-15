The Wyoming Republican Party voted on Saturday to no longer recognize Democrat-allied Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as a Republican.

“The 31-29 vote Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming, by the state party central committee followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming’s 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican,” the Associated Press reported Monday evening.

Cheney responded to the devastating vote by calling it “laughable.” Republicans have “allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the Hill, referencing former President Trump.

Cheney is facing a tough reelection campaign against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, who is a Cheyenne attorney with a good chance of unseating the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state,” Hageman told the Casper Star-Tribune.

In may, Cheney lost her House leadership position to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) after losing the confidence of the Republican House caucus. Cheney’s ouster is considered a huge victory for America First, economic nationalist Republicanism.

Cheney, meanwhile, responded to the rejection by rubbing in her disaffection by voting to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for not appearing before the partisan, investigatory January 6 committee.

