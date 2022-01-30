Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) has a five-point lead months ahead of the state’s Republican primary when compared to his Republican opponents, according to the latest Missouri 2022 Senate race poll.

The poll showed Greitens with a sizable five-point lead against the other Republican candidates in the latest poll from Remington Research Group and Missouri Scout.

Greitens was the favorite with 28 percent, with the closest Republican opponent, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R), receiving 23 percent in the poll.

The poll also showed that Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) garnered 19 percent, slightly behind Schmitt.

In the single digits, Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) received seven percent of the vote from the respondents, Mark McCloskey had five percent of the vote, and state Sen. Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) received one percent. 17 percent of the respondents said they were undecided.

The respondents were asked if the 2022 Republican primary election for the open U.S. Senate seat were held “today,” who would they vote for. All of the candidates were listed out in the question.

The Remington Research Group conducted the survey between January 26 and 27 on behalf of Missouri Scout. There were 902 likely 2022 Republican primary voters statewide who participated, with the margin of error being plus or minus 3.1 percent. There was a 95 percent confidence level.

The Senate race will decide who replaces Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), who announced in March 2021 that he would not seek reelection. Sen. Josh Hawley is currently the other senator from the state. The state’s Republican primary will take place in August.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.