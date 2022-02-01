Canada: Truckers Blockade U.S. Border, Tow Companies Show Support

The Canadian “Freedom Convoy” has spread to the U.S. border with Alberta, where the local towing companies have refused to aid authorities in quelling the protest.

“Joining in support of the Freedom Convoy that travelled to Ottawa in protest of COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions, a number of truckers formed a blockade on the Canada-United States border in Coutts, Alberta,” according to Rebel News.

View from the sky of the Coutts blockade, farmers have joined in to further block the road, happened after RCMP decided to end negotiations. Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/y8PtfWoZC6 — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 1, 2022

The truckers who shut down the border in Coutts, Alberta, voiced support for the truckers protesting in the capital city of Ottawa. On Monday, officers at the border began redirecting traffic elsewhere, though negotiations were made for the truckers to allow one lane of traffic. Police have since resorted to enlisting local towing companies to help quell the protest, but the companies have refused to participate. Speaking to Western Standard, one worker with a towing company said that they would lose the support of local communities if they were to help the police.

An anonymous worker said:

We have created relationships in our community and contracts that would be in jeopardy if we participate in any way. A lot of these smaller companies don’t want to ruin their reputation in the communities they serve so they don’t want to get involved. We have received calls here to supply our trucks, but we’ve also had calls from locals who won’t identify themselves asking if we plan to send trucks. When I told them ‘no’ they said ‘good then we will keep supporting you.’

Current visual of the Coutts blockade, police are currently speaking with truckers, and @kiansimone44 will bring you that shortly Help these guys and their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/wbfn1hZgVi — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 1, 2022

City Wide towing in Calgary also told the outlet that their tow trucks were present in Calgary to aid people in need but will not be used to quell the protest.

“Our trucks won’t be heading outside of Calgary today,” a call center employee with City Wide told the outlet. “We will be remaining in Calgary to service the surrounding area.”

TnT Towing in Lethbridge refused to comment, saying they did not “want to get involved.”

Abe Martens from Xodus Car Transport said his company stands in solidarity with the truckers.

“We are here with our trucks at the blockade, but we are participating and are in full support of the truckers,” said Martens.

CTV News reported on Tuesday that Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) began to slowly clear out protesters at the border.

BREAKING: RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade: https://t.co/fxcBAYjBlo — Dave Dormer (@Dave_Dormer) February 1, 2022

“What may have begun as a peaceful assembly quickly turned into an unlawful blockade,” RCMP said in a press release, adding:

While the Alberta RCMP has been in a position to conduct enforcement, we have been engaged with protesters at the Coutts border crossing in an effort to find a peaceful and safe resolution for all involved. We thought we had a path to resolution, the protesters eventually chose not to comply. As of (Tuesday) morning, further action is being taken by the Alberta RCMP as this blockade continues to impede the ability for emergency agencies to provide full services to area residents. It has also negatively impacted the flow of goods and services, and impedes the public’s freedom of movement.

We are back at the Coutts blockade this morning. Several times, we have been called liars and told to “report the truth,” but no protestor has been willing to be interviewed on what they believe the truth is. If you’re an organizer of this blockade, please reach out. #coutts pic.twitter.com/ubQqX047yG — Bill Fortier (@BillFortierCTV) February 1, 2022

A selection of messages written on vehicles at the Coutts border blockade: pic.twitter.com/cdAKqNoz4i — Kevin Nimmock (@KevinCTV) February 1, 2022