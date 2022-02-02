Report: Democrat Jahana Hayes Used Campaign Funds to Pay Family

The fundraising group called “Friends of Jahana Hayes,” which works on behalf of vulnerable Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT), has reportedly paid her family members tens of thousands of dollars since she entered Congress.

In 2018, when Hayes was elected to Congress, the Hartford Courant reported that her 24-year-old son, David Crenshaw, joined then-Rep.-elect Hayes on her campaign victory tour.

A report by the Daily Caller indicated that someone with the name David Crenshaw had received payments in increments of $282.47 and $282.46 under the category “payroll” since Hayes was elected to Congress. The most recent payments were in the fourth fundraising quarter of 2021. The amount her son has made from the campaign so far has totaled $15,118.54.

Additionally, in 2018, the congresswoman’s 28-year-old daughter, Asia Clermont, told the News-Times, “I told my class that my mom was the National Teacher of the Year and that my family had met President Obama.” She added, “And I thought that would be the highlight of her life and her career.”

The same report revealed that someone named Asia Clermont had received payments in increments of $361.33, $359.25, and $360.92 under the category “payroll” since Hayes was elected to Congress. The most recent payment was in the fourth fundraising quarter of 2021, where she received a total of $2,551.41. The amount her daughter has made so far from the campaign has totaled $21,299.03.

Hayes’ office told the Daily Caller that both David Crenshaw and Asia Clermont work for her reelection campaign. Hayes was first elected in 2018 and reelected in 2020.

After seeing the records from the Federal Election Commission, a Republican strategist told the Daily Caller, “At best, Jahana Hayes’ children have made tens of thousands of dollars off their mother’s congressional career. At worst, Hayes is full-on corrupt.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.