AOC Joins Push for Unionizing Congressional Staff: ‘Perfect Place for a Union’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol December 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Progressive Democrats are urging the Senate to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants …
Drew Angerer/Getty
Penny Starr

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is backing Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) and joining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in pushing for Congressional staff to unionize.

“On Capitol Hill, interns are often unpaid, many staffers don’t make a living wage, and lack of work protections can pave the way for unhealthy environments,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Thursday.

@RepAndyLevin is right – sounds like a perfect place for a union.”

Business Insider reported on the left-wing Democrats support for unions:

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s said she would support staffers forming unions, following questions about a Dear White Staffers Instagram account, which calls out issues including a lack of diversity on Capitol Hill and low pay for congressional staffers.

“Like all Americans, our tireless Congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union. If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement to Insider.

“The hardest thing for us is when we see members who are charging progressive causes, and even after knowing everything we’ve been through this year, say, ‘Here’s a turkey club sandwich and a salary that wouldn’t even get you an apartment you can afford,'” one legislative aide of a House Democrat said.

“You’re living at the poverty level, but you’re in the room for decisions of national implications,” the aide said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.