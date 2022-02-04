Watch – Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ Supporter: ‘Do I Look Like a White Supremacist?’

OTTAWA, Ontario – Do I look like a white supremacist?” a protester identifying himself as Daz asked Breitbart News jokingly on Wednesday, pointing to his dark skin, when asked about news media narratives of “white supremacy” among supporters of the Freedom Convoy.

Assorted news media outlets have characterized the ongoing demonstration in downtown Ottawa as motivated by “white supremacy.”

Leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau derided trucker protesters and their fellow demonstrators as “conspiracy theorist” wearers of “tinfoil hats.” He also denigrated Canadian citizens opposing his policies and ideology as members of “anti-vaxxer mobs” who are “racist,” “misogynistic,” and “don’t believe in science.”

The Associated Press framed Saturday’s demonstration as characterized by swastikas, Confederate flags, and desecrations of war memorials without providing any photographic or video evidence. CTV operatives tweeted accusations of protestors taking food from homeless shelters, waving swastikas, and going maskless into a Tim Hortons.

“White supremacy” is a “red herring” and false narrative, Daz stated.

He continued, “They always mention white supremacy. White supremacy who? Give me his name. Give me his business. Give me his locations. It’s always about a red herring. I’m not going to fall for these kinds of narratives.”

“If you see me, do I look like a white supremacist?” he added. “I’m not even part of that narrative. I’m not even supporting that. I don’t even want to talk about it to be honest, so let’s just put down on the side, because we already know what that is. It‘s propaganda, provocateurs, and all that jazz.”