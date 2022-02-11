Brooklyn College banned armed police officers on campus, so they had to call for armed police from other campuses during an active shooter scare on February 3.

The Daily Mail reports that Brooklyn College administrator Michelle Anderson disarmed the campus police several months ago after a “school official said she was ‘triggered’ by the sight of a female campus security officer wearing a firearm.”

The officer was carrying a Glock 19 9mm for a duty gun at the time.

The Mail points out that the decision to disarm Brooklyn College officers came even though the college is located in an area where “gun crimes have risen a staggering 111.1 percent year-on-year.”

Then came February 3, 2022, when an “active shooter” scare made it necessary to call in armed police from other campuses in order to protect Brooklyn College students. On-campus security personnel were also allowed to go to their lockers to get their guns during the incident,

Brooklyn College’s website includes instructions for how to respond to an active shooter on campus, particularly if the shooter is taking hostages:

Do as the shooter demands.

If the shooter asks you a question, answer directly and concisely.

Do not look at the shooter directly but try to remember any physical characteristics.

If the shooter demands money or other valuables, give them up quickly with no hesitance or resistance.

Upon arrival of the police, drop to the floor; do not run.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.