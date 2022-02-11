Five Phoenix Police Officers Shot, Wounded While Trying to Rescue Baby

Five police officers were shot, four of whom were trying to rescue a baby, early Friday morning in Phoenix, Arizona.

FOX 10 notes the first officer was shot when he responded to a shooting call at residence near 51st and Broadway. A barricade situation followed, with the shooting suspect holed up in the residence.

Extremely active scene near 51st and W Elwood in Phoenix. We heard several gunshots and saw a chopper over head with its spotlight on when we arrived. @PhoenixPolice on scene and asking public to avoid area. Our photographer saw at least one officer shot @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uV10rLNig5 — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) February 11, 2022

A baby was placed outside the door of the residence “at some point” and four other officers were shot while trying to rescue the baby.

Four of the five wounded officers are stable and one is critical.

The Associated Press reports a woman inside the residence “was critically injured.”

The barricade situation has been resolved. There is no threat to the public. The area will be restricted while investigators are on scene. https://t.co/Q1A79jD7FO — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 11, 2022

ABC 15 notes that officers “returned fire” during the incident.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was unharmed.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”

