Former Trump State Department spokeswoman and Republican candidate for Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District, Morgan Ortagus, told Breitbart News Saturday that Americans can stop the Democrats’ failed policies by electing Republicans and firing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in November.

“The number one thing that we have to do is fire Nancy Pelosi. Right. And so I want to be a part of the red wave, the red tsunami coming in November,” said Ortagus during her appearance, who has the full support of former President Donald Trump in her congressional election. “I think that Americans are fed up with the corruption [from Joe Biden and the Democrats]. They’re fed up with the failed policies.”

Ortagus mentioned that American families are paying more than $270 a month because of the Democrats’ failed policies, noting it was announced last week that U.S. consumer prices rose by the largest percentage in nearly 40 years — 7.5 percent compared with January of last year.

“I think like many moms around the country, and like many concerned citizens in the country, the posture of the Biden administration has been beyond a disaster,” the former Trump State Department spokeswoman said. “It’s actually scary. When you look at the world stage today, what this weak and failed president has done, not only domestically but also abroad. America has lost our standing in the world because we no longer have Donald Trump, because we have a weak, a weak and failed president.”

She further explained that you have to come into negotiations from a position of strength, which happened under Trump. However, Ortagus indicated the Trump administration was so successful because Trump empowered his team.

“President Trump empowers his team, like Mike Pompeo, and myself and others to do that, we can go with confidence and authority and negotiate the, you know, remain in Mexico policy or this silent cooperation agreement,” she explained. “Now, when you look at the last year, I think one of the there’s so many foreign policy disasters around the world that come from Biden’s weakened failed leadership, leadership. But what, what is worse than the fact that our border has been overrun and our borders isn’t secure.”

When asked by Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about why she is running, Ortagus said Tennessee is an important place to be, and that is why she moved there.

“It was just important to be in a place, and a place like Tennessee with conservative values in a place where it’s low taxes, business-friendly, and a place where you know what you’re allowed to believe whatever you want to believe are right, Ortagus said. She also said that the people in her community have conservative values, pro-life values, and “believe in standing up to the woke mob,” in addition to having the backing of Trump.

Ortagus indicated that, while she worked for Trump under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, she also has a close relationship with the former president and his family, which is why she also spoke to him before announcing she would run.

