Most Democrats think Hillary Clinton should be investigated for her potential role in the Russia collusion hoax, according to a new poll from TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP).

The survey, which polled 1,308 Americans about Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the FBI’s probe of Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia in 2016, found that 66 percent of Democrats think Clinton should be investigated, up roughly 20 points from October when TIPP polled the same question. The poll was released before Durham released a report that asserts Clinton’s campaign tried to spy on former President Trump’s computer servers in a failed effort to connect him to Russia.

Seventy-five percent of Americans who reported following the story said Clinton, as well as her top campaign advisers, should be investigated for their potential role in the Russia hoax. Ninety-one percent of Republicans and 65 percent of independents agreed.

“Durham has already charged Clinton campaign subcontractor Igor Danchenko for allegedly lying about the sourcing behind the debunked so-called Steele dossier he helped compile, which attempted to frame Trump as a Kremlin agent,” the New York Post reported.

The Post continued:

Danchenko, a former Brookings Institution analyst, completely fabricated the source for the dossier’s most explosive allegations, according to the indictment. It turns out he also allegedly used a Clinton campaign adviser as another key source for other dirt he gathered. Danchenko was arrested in October and has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Sussman was indicted in September for “allegedly lying about his work for the Clinton campaign on scheme linking Trump to a Russian bank,” the publication noted. Sussmann, who is the former law partner of Clinton campaign general counsel Mark Elias pleaded not guilty.

“As part of the probe involving Sussmann, Durham said in a legal filing Friday that he discovered Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid a Web firm to ‘infiltrate’ servers at Trump Towers and the White House to try to tie Trump to Russia,” the Post report states.