Poll: Americans Highlight Key Priorities for 2022 Midterms

Americans show what their key priorities are only weeks ahead of the first primary elections, according to the most recent Trafalgar Group poll.

On border security, a majority said “yes” when the respondents were asked if they believed the southern border should be secured and illegal border crossers returned to their country of origin. There were 67.3 percent who said “yes,” 18.2 percent who said “no,” and 14.6 percent who were “unsure.”

Additionally, when asked about China being a threat, the majority said they believe growing aggression from China is a threat to the United States. There were 69.7 percent who said “yes,” 14.3 percent who said “no,” and 16.1 percent who were “unsure.”

Regarding China and the Southern Border, a majority said they also believed that Fentanyl coming across the southern border from China is the leading contributor to overdose deaths in America. There were 56.3 percent who said “yes,” 17 percent who said “no,” and 26.8 percent who were “unsure.”

However, when asked about inflation, most said Biden’s far-left policies and agenda would “hurt” America’s economic recovery instead of fixing inflation. There were 54.2 percent who said “hurt,” 31.7 percent who said “help,” and 14.1 percent who were “unsure.”

Furthermore, when the respondents were asked about oil and gas production, most said America could further develop domestic natural gas and oil production without putting the environment at risk. There was 62.8 percent who said “yes,” 27.6 percent who said “no,” and 9.6 percent who were “unsure.”

Lastly, when the respondents were asked about police departments, most agreed that police departments could be “fully funded, prosecutors tough on crime, and be appropriately disciplined if they abuse their power.” There was 80.1 percent who said “yes,” 14.7 percent who said “no,” and 5.2 percent who were “unsure.”

The Trafalgar Group poll asked 1073 likely general election voters from February 2 to 6. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.99 percent, with a confidence level of 95 percent. There survey questions were asked to 3.7 percent more Democrats.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.