New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers, looking to unseat vulnerable Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas, again calls for National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to resign after last week’s explosive allegations from Special Counsel John Durham.

Mowers — who worked in Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign, served on the former President Donald Trump’s transition team, and then was a senior White House adviser at the State Department — told Breitbart News that “The chief architect of a plot that is finally unraveling to undermine a duly-elected American President is simply unfit to fulfill his solemn duty to protect the national security of this country.”

The former Trump official said this is “in light of the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and following the Administration’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal last year.” Last August, Mowers called for Sullivan and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “resign immediately” after having “abandoned their duty” while the Biden administration botched the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Sullivan was knee-deep in the Clinton email scandal that jeopardized our national security, and now we know he was part of an illegal collusion scheme to undermine America’s elections,” Mowers added. “It is imperative for Sullivan to step aside so that our full attention can be given to protecting American citizens and interests abroad.”

Breitbart News reported on Saturday that Durham filed a motion in federal court in Washington, DC, the previous day alleging that political allies of Hillary Rodham Clinton used a contractor to spy on Trump using cell phone data as a candidate and president:

The motion was filed in the case of former Clinton Campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is charged with lying to the FBI about whether he was working for the campaign when he told the FBI about a false link between Trump and Russia. Sussmann was a partner at Perkins Coie, which often represents Democrats and which hired Fusion GPS to produce the false Russia “dossier” on then-candidate Trump, at the behest of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. … The filing then reveals that Sussmann was involved in an effort to mine data from a project run by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at a U.S. university (identified in previous reports as Georgia Tech) to spy on Trump and his associates — at Trump Tower, at Trump’s private residence, and at the Executive Office of the Presidency once Trump took office in the White House. Their goal was to dig up damaging information that could then be used to build the “Russia collusion” narrative against Trump.

Breitbart News’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak wrote that Sullivan’s role is important because he played a key role in promoting the Russia “collusion” in 2016 and 2017.

Mowers, who appears to be the first candidate to call for Sullivan’s resignation, also was the first candidate to strongly come out against members of Congress and their family members from trading stocks and the first candidate in the country, in January 2020, to call for a travel ban from China before the country started to shut down.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.