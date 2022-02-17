Conservatives Remember Rush Limbaugh on Anniversary of His Passing: ‘He Was So Much More than Politics’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

February 17, 2022, marks the one year anniversary of the passing of the conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh, and several prominent conservatives offered tributes, remembering the lasting legacy of the man behind the Golden EIB Microphone.

“A year ago Rush left us. It is still painful to deal with but there is also much gratitude. For 33 years he took the arrows from the left. Today – there are millions of us standing up for America. He was so much more than politics. I miss you Rush. Every day,” Limbaugh’s longtime producer and friend Bo Snerdley — James Golden — said on Thursday:

Several others joined in across social media, remembering Limbaugh one year after the end of his battle with advanced lung cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh was a giant for conservative principles. Today, on the first anniversary of his passing, we honor his life and continue to fight for the freedoms he championed,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said:

“Today marks one year since we lost one of the biggest voices in the conservative movement, Rush Limbaugh,” the GOP said from its official Twitter account, identifying Limbaugh as an “advocate for freedom” who “helped shape the Republican Party”:

“Today we remember the Great Rush Limbaugh, he was a patriot with ‘talent on loan from God,'” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said. “His legacy will never be forgotten”:

“One year ago today we lost the BEST broadcaster in American history. Rush Limbaugh’s legacy will NEVER die. Rest In Peace Rush, America is GREATER place because of you!” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said as others offered their tributes:

Diana Allocco, the managing editor of The Limbaugh Letter, marked the day with an op-ed, detailing the lessons Limbaugh left behind to conservatives on how to defeat the left.

“In the same way Rush was ‘the most dangerous man in America,’ embrace the truth that we are the most dangerous people in America – to the left,” she wrote.

“They may at the moment control the institutions, the levers of power, and much of the media, but we have them surrounded,” she added. “And they know it.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.