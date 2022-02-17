Poll: VP Kamala Harris Underwater — in Home State of California

Vice President Kamala Harris is polling poorly in her home state of California, and is underwater by an eight-point margin, with 46% of voters disapproving of her job performance and only 38% approving.

The new poll, released by the Berekeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS), also has bad news for fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Politico noted Wednesday:

Voters disapproved of Feinstein’s job performance by an enormous 19-point margin. Her standing has steadily eroded, with her approval rating — now at just 30 percent — dropping 5 points since May. She does not command majority approval among Democrats, topping out at 45 percent, and she has lost the left, with Democrats who consider themselves “strongly liberal” more likely to disapprove by 5 points. Vice President Kamala Harris also fared poorly in her home state. More voters disapproved of her job performance (46 percent) than approved (38 percent) — a sign of political peril for Harris, whose ascension was a point of pride in California.

The poll was conducted February 3-10 among 8,937 registered voters, and has a margin of error of 2% at the 95% confidence level.

Harris polled more poorly than President Joe Biden, who received an approval rating of 47% and a disapproval rating of 48%, a statistically even result within the poll’s margin of error.

Harris’s popularity was also poor in California during the 2019-2020 Democratic Party presidential primary: her final poll number was 7%.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.