Sen. Ben Ray Lujan Returns to Washington After Stroke

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) returned to the nation’s capital on Thursday and announced his plans to return to the Senate floor “soon” after recovering from a stroke.

“Through the love and support from my family, medical team, and New Mexicans, I’m getting stronger each day in D.C. where I’m completing my recovery,” Lujan tweeted. “I’m thankful for the well wishes from folks across the country. I’m back at work and will return to the Senate floor soon.”

Lujan’s return to the Senate comes as President Joe Biden is set to announce his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February. Biden pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, and Lujan’s vote will be pivotal with the 50-50 evenly split U.S. Senate.

Lujan said on Monday, “Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee.”

Lujan may also have a crucial vote on Biden’s nominee for vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve, Sarah Bloom Raskin.

As Breitbart News reported:

Luján’s absence has slightly pushed Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) legislative agenda back, but with Luján’s return, the Democrats should be able to move forward on passing the USICA/America COMPETES legislation baring full Democrat support. Biden’s Supreme Court nominee is scheduled to be nominated at the end of February and confirmed in March.

The 49-year-old Senator was hospitalized earlier this month after dealing with dizziness and fatigue. Ultimately, Lujan was diagnosed with a stroke and underwent “decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

Lujan has represented New Mexico in the U.S. Senate since 2020. Before that, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2009.