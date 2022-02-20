At least 15 people had been shot, three of them fatally, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the three fatal shootings occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday “in the 9300 block of South Harper Avenue,” when a male was shot in the head while sitting inside a vehicle.

The second fatal shooting took place at 9:40 p.m. Friday when a 27-year-old man was also shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle. The 27-year-old was in a parked vehicle “in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue” when someone approached and opened fire, shooting him in the chest and fatally wounding him.

The third shooting fatality was discovered at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, when police found a 21-year-old man unresponsive and on the ground “in the 5400 block of West Walton Street.” He had been shot in the head.

The Sun-Times notes 77 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2022.

Breitbart News pointed out 2021 was the deadliest year in Chicago in a quarter of century, with nearly 800 homicides in the city.

The Hill observed Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021.

