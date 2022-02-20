Billionaire Bill Gates admitted that the omicron variant has created a high level of natural immunity and has moved out into the world faster than the vaccines.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the Microsoft co-founder was asked to assess where the world is today regarding the pandemic in light of vaccines; he lamented that the world had failed to distribute vaccines faster, allowing for the virus to mutate into the omicron variant that has infected a lot of people as hospitalization rates decline.

“Sadly, the virus itself, particularly, the variant called omicron, is a type of vaccine, that is it creates both B-cell and T-cell immunity, and it’s done a better job getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines,” he lamented.

Gates noted that surveys in Africa show that up to 80 percent of people have either been vaccinated or have been infected with one of the variants.

“That means the chance of severe disease, which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection, exposure,” he said.

Despite this, Bill Gates emphasized that the world moved too slow to create an adequate therapeutic and moved too slow in vaccine distribution.

“It’s sad we didn’t do a great job on therapeutics, only two years in, and we have a good therapeutic. Vaccines have took us two years to be in oversupply. Today, there are more vaccines than there is demand for vaccines,” he said.

“Next time, instead of making it two years, we should make it more like six months,” he concluded.

This past Friday, President Joe Biden extended the national pandemic emergency first declared in March 2020.

“There remains a need to continue this national emergency,” the president said in a letter to congress. ” The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation.”

“More than 900,000 people in this Nation have perished from the disease, and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the Federal Government,” he continued. “Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency…”