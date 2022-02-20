A teenage boy described his mother as “sweet” after she was arrested in Florida Thursday night for allegedly bringing a gun to a parent-teacher conference and threatening to use it.

FOX News reports 35-year-old Brenzina Jones was arrested after allegedly bringing the gun to Brentwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens.

WSVN indicates Jones was leaving the school when she told security personnel, ““I don’t play about somebody playing with my jit. I’ll shoot this [expletive] up.’”

She then allegedly “proceeded to open her purse and recklessly display the butt of her gun.”

Jones was arrested and her teenage son, Marcus Murray Jr., claimed the story has been misconstrued.

Murray said, “The security guard was, I guess [there was] false communication, told her a lie, and because of that, my mom said the kind of words she said. But my mom is a sweet mom. She always provides for us.”

He added, “My mom is very overprotective, but she would never harm innocents, never.”

WSVN pointed to court documents which reveal after Jones allegedly showed her gun, she put it “back into her purse and made loud verbal threats directed towards Brentwood Elementary.”

