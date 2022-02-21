Schweizer: Pelosi’s ‘Strong Financial Ties in China’ Keeping Her from Investigating COVID Origins

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, weighed in on the prospect of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) taking over as majority leader and launching investigations into the origins of the coronavirus.

Schweizer told “Huckabee” host Mike Huckabee that he hopes McCarthy launches investigations and that the committees looking into the cover-up have subpoena power.

He pointed out that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used to be critical of the Chinese Communist Party but has been silent and refused investigations into the virus’ origins now that “she and her family have strong financial ties in China.”

“The COVID investigation, to me, is particularly important,” Schweizer said. “I mean, it’s been now more than two years — COVID’s happened. In the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has refused for there to even be a committee hearing on the origins of COVID. There’s not been one committee hearing to say, ‘Hey, maybe we should discuss to see where it came from.’ And honestly, I think one of the reasons, as I point out in the book, is she and her family have strong financial ties in China. Her husband and son have both done deals there. And she’s really pivoted. She used to be quite critical on Beijing on human rights. That has changed almost entirely.”

“So, if McCarthy comes in, I hope that those investigations happen and he has the power with some congressional committees to actually issue subpoenas. So, how about we have subpoenas and have Hunter Biden and others actually testify under oath about what’s going on,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent