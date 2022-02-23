CPAC Panel to Offer Tribute to Andrew Breitbart

One panel at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, will specifically focus on the late Andrew Breitbart, paying tribute to the immense impact he had on the conservative movement, days ahead of the 10th anniversary of his untimely passing.

The panel, dubbed, “War: A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart,” will take place on the first day of the annual conference. It is set to feature Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, radio host Larry O’Connor, and Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

Breitbart was no stranger to the annual conservative conference, participating as a featured speaker several times over the years. In his final speech at the conference in 2012, Breitbart opened by directly addressing the Occupy Wall Street protesters, “I’m looking for you, you Occupy freaks with your glitter bombs. Bring it on.”

“Everything has changed in the last few years. Conservatives used to take it, and we’re not taking it anymore,” he said, offering his “war cry” against the institutional left: You want a unity speech? I’ll give you a unity speech. I don’t care who our candidate is. And I haven’t since the beginning of this. I haven’t! Ask not what the candidate can do for you, ask what you can do for the candidate! That’s what the Tea Party is. We are there to confront them on behalf of our candidate. I will march behind whoever our candidate is, because if we don’t, we lose. There are two paths. One is America, and the other one is Occupy. He ended his famous speech by targeting the mainstream media and their divisive tactics, warning, “You’re going to have a hell of a time in 2012 because America is finally awoken to your Saul Alinsky bullshit tactics, and we’re coming to get you.” Watch: Perhaps one of the most notable tributes to Breitbart came from the late Rush Limbaugh — a great influence on the conservative provocateur — who referred to Breitbart as an “indefatigable bulldog for the conservative cause.”