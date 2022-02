A pro-Ukraine protest was amassed outside of the White House on Thursday in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of the Eastern European country. Breitbart News has since been on the scene for live coverage.

Pro-Ukraine protest in front of the White House today starting at 4:30PM. Be there or be square. https://t.co/Q7z6W8dl6h #StandWithUkraine — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 24, 2022