Less than a week before President Joe Biden is supposed to give his State of the Union address to Congress, the number of voters satisfied with the state of the union is lower than it has been in nearly a decade, according to a recent poll.

A Fox News poll revealed that 68 percent of respondents are dissatisfied with how the United States is going, while only 31 percent are satisfied, which is the lowest number who have felt that way in almost a decade.

The poll showed that the last time respondents gave this low a satisfaction rating was in October 2013. At the time, 73 percent said they were dissatisfied with how the country was going, and only 26 percent said they were satisfied.

Since being in office, Biden also received his lowest approval rating from a Fox News poll. In June of 2021, there were 56 percent who approved of Biden and 43 percent who disapproved.

Since then, the percentages have been completely reversed. Only 43 percent of the respondents said they approved of Biden, while 56 percent disapproved.

Biden has gone through a year of bad policies and very few political wins. The majority of Biden’s legislative agenda was stuck in the Senate after barely being passed by the House due to a Democrat party divided between the radical and “moderate” factions.

Due to this, and seeing the consequences of poor decision-making on his part, such as on the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Bide has seen his poll numbers in free fall over his year in office.

The Fox News poll was conducted from February 19 to 22 and surveyed 1,001 randomly selected registered voters nationwide. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

