Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 82: ‘Need Ammo, Not a Ride,’ Ukraine’s Epic Fight as Putin Struggles, Guest: Mark Levin on Andrew Breitbart’s Legacy

Host Alex Marlow gives the latest Ukraine updates, which, in essence, are that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine are valiantly—and thus far successfully—fighting back against Vladimir Putin and his pro-Russian forces. This is a pleasant surprise to be sure. It also provides an opportunity for us to take a deeper dive into the geopolitics of the Russian invasion and the world’s response. By the way, the left now loves guns while wishing people “thoughts and prayers.” Odd. So, who benefits in this crisis? The military industrial complex, the media industrial complex, China perhaps? And who suffers? The Ukrainian people, of course, but who else? And just how phony has President Joey’s response been? We are still buying Russian oil right now. Insanity. We break it all down. Then, we get into Biden’s new affirmative action Supreme Court nominee, mask hypocrisy hitting a new humiliating low, and more details on the devastating Bidenflation. We have three guests today. We begin our week of tributes to Andrew Breitbart, who passed away March 1, 2012, with testimonials from Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Mark Levin, and Breitbart News’ Cartel Chronicles Director Brandon Darby. Andrew’s legacy is vast, and these three gentlemen clearly have internalized many of the Breitbart News founder’s most important lessons.

