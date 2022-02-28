More voters approve of former President Trump’s handling of key issues than President Biden’s, a Harvard Harris survey found.

The survey, taken February 23-24, 2022, among 2,026 registered voters, asked respondents to rate Biden’s job performance on a number of key issues — from immigration to the economy. On nearly every issue, Trump’s approval in January 2020, right before he departed office, bested Biden’s current approval by double digits.

For instance, 56 percent of voters approved of Trump’s handling of the economy in January 2020. While Biden enjoyed a high rating of 61 percent in that area upon taking office, it consistently descended beginning in May 2021, falling from a high of 62 percent approval to 33 percent now, in February 2022. That is 23 percent less than Trump’s January 2020 approval rating.

On stimulating jobs, Trump garnered 58 percent support in January 2020. Biden currently falls 20 points behind, seeing 38 percent approval in February 2022.

On other issues:

Fighting terrorism: Trump 55 percent approval, Biden 34 percent approval

Trump 55 percent approval, Biden 34 percent approval Immigration: Trump 52 percent approval, Biden 32 percent approval

Trump 52 percent approval, Biden 32 percent approval Foreign affairs: Trump 52 percent approval, Biden 33 percent approval

Trump 52 percent approval, Biden 33 percent approval Administering the government: Trump 49 percent approval, Biden 38 percent approval

Even though it is not by double digits, Trump also bested Biden in reacting to the coronavirus, 47 percent to Biden’s 44 percent.

The survey also showed Biden with 33 percent approval on dealing with violence and crime, and 28 percent approval on handling inflation.

He is expected to deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday, March 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Trump, meanwhile, hinted of another presidential run during his Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

“On November 2024 they will find out like never before,” Trump said. “We did it twice and we’ll do it again, we’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

According to the survey, 54 percent said Trump was a better president than Biden.