Progressives Rage over Biden’s SOTU Call to ‘Fund the Police’

President Joe Biden departed from far-left Democrats during his State of the Union address on Tuesday when he dismissed the “defund the police” movement.

“Proven strategies like community violence interruption, trusted messengers working the cycle of violence and trauma and giving young people hope,” he said. “We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It is to fund the police — to fund them.”

The president also recalled the funerals of NYPD officers Mora and Rivera, who were killed when responding to a 911 call.

“I spoke with their families and I told them we are forever in debt for their sacrifices, and we will carry on their mission to restore the trust and safety every community deserves,” he said.

Conservatives cheered on the pro-law enforcement rhetoric while progressives were less enthusiastic.

POV: listening to Biden declare “the answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police”#SOTU pic.twitter.com/ZegIneiCvU — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) March 2, 2022

The answer definitely ain’t to fund the police, Biden. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) March 2, 2022

“fund the police” is not the answer. they are already well funded & not accountable to anyone & their presence hasn’t led to community safety. — deray (@deray) March 2, 2022

"We don't need to defund the police, we need to fund them… with resources and training" What freaking bollocks. But it's what whites want to hear. #SOTU — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 2, 2022

Lefty Twitter is NOT happy with the “fund the police” line pic.twitter.com/fcMyTzxlNb — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 2, 2022

I felt for a minute that I was listening to 45. Fund the police? No Joe. Fund our damn schools. Give our people free healthcare. What was that! #SOTU — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) March 2, 2022

Whatever the question, “fund the police” is never the right answer. #SOTU — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) March 2, 2022

The give minutes of the #SOTU that started with "fund the police" and ended with "secure our borders" was basically just me looking like this pic.twitter.com/16gWMvWyPW — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 2, 2022

Is it even possible to fund the police more than they're already funded. The whole point is that they're getting all the available public money and spending it on cosplay and brutality — Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) March 2, 2022