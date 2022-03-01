Progressives Rage over Biden’s SOTU Call to ‘Fund the Police’

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 02: New York City Police Academy cadets attend their graduation ceremony at the Barclays Center on July 2, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has more than 37,000 officers; 781 cadets graduated today. (Photo by Andrew …
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Paul Bois

President Joe Biden departed from far-left Democrats during his State of the Union address on Tuesday when he dismissed the “defund the police” movement.

“Proven strategies like community violence interruption, trusted messengers working the cycle of violence and trauma and giving young people hope,” he said. “We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It is to fund the police — to fund them.”

The president also recalled the funerals of NYPD officers Mora and Rivera, who were killed when responding to a 911 call.

“I spoke with their families and I told them we are forever in debt for their sacrifices, and we will carry on their mission to restore the trust and safety every community deserves,” he said.

Conservatives cheered on the pro-law enforcement rhetoric while progressives were less enthusiastic.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.