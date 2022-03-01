Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday asserted that President Biden’s “weakness” has bred the disorder across the globe in Ukraine and Russia, noting that both Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were weak when it came to defending Ukraine.

“My feeling is they haven’t done enough —Europe or Biden’s administration — to really hit Putin where it counts, and that’s because they have been so weak on domestic energy,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Monday, blasting Biden for stripping the United States’ status as energy independent.

“So let’s get back to where we need to get to back to. And I can tell you this. The media spent four years saying that Trump was some type of agent of Russia, and yet, when I was in Congress when Obama was president, Obama refused to send weapons to Ukraine,” DeSantis said, offering a series of comparisons.

“When Trump was president, we sent weapons to Ukraine. Putin didn’t like that very much. When Obama was president, Putin took Crimea. When Trump was president, they didn’t take anything. And now Biden’s president, and they’re rolling into Ukraine,” he continued, explaining that the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — losing 13 servicemembers and leaving behind Americans and equipment — sent a signal to the rest of the world.

“It was a total catastrophe, but it displayed the lack of leadership that Joe Biden is bringing to the table,” he said, explaining that he believed the most significant consequence of that disaster would likely not be in Afghanistan itself.

“Russia was watching that. China was watching that. Iran was watching that. That whetted the appetite of these dictators,” DeSantis said, predicting that China and Iran will continue to act belligerent as well.

“So the weakness has really bred a lot of the disorder you’re seeing right now,” he added.

