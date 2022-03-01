Seven Shot, Three Fatally Monday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Seven people were shot, three fatally, on Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports two of the fatalities were 16-year-olds.

The first of the 16-year-olds was shot after “leaving a downtown Red Line station at Grand Avenue in downtown Chicago.” The gunman fired multiple rounds and the boy was dead when first responders arrived about 2 a.m.

The second of the deceased 16-year-olds was shot numerous times “around 5:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 3 p.m.

FOX32 noted Monday’s other fatality was discovered “in the 5500 block of West Jackson Boulevard” Monday night. A man “between 25 and 25 years old” was found shot on the sidewalk and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune reported 86 homicides in the city of Chicago January 1, 2022, through February 25, 2022, which is four more homicides than were committed during the same time frame in 2021.

