Every candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Texas’s Republican primaries have either won or are substantially leading their races as of 11:00 p.m. ET, potentially solidifying Trump’s kingmaker status in the first primaries of 2022.

The 45th president gave his stamp of approval — a much coveted prize among Republican hopefuls — to 33 candidates. Polling out of Texas has already shown that GOP voters are more likely to support candidates who have passed Trump’s muster.

The former president released a statement celebrating his late night victory:

Big night in Texas! All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have won in a landslide. Thank you, and congratulations to all!

Trump’s endorsement secured the nomination of incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who faced fierce primary opposition from former State Sen. Don Huffines and former State Party Chairman Allen West. He also lifted two of House Republicans’ top recruits to the nomination without a runoff: Monica De La Cruz and Wesley Hunt, who are both at 56 percent with well over half the votes counted.

The Texas primaries are the first regularly scheduled primary elections in the 2022 cycle, making it the first opportunity to test the power of Trump’s endorsement post-presidency. As Breitbart News previously reported, how Trump fares on these races could influence how aggressive he gets in future primaries elsewhere in America.

“After incredible success with President Trump’s endorsements up and down the ballot last year, all 33 of President Trump’s endorsed candidates came in first tonight – an unprecedented start to the 2022 midterms,” President Trump’s former White House Political Director Brian Jack told Breitbart News.