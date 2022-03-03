Protesters at the University of North Texas in Denton were filmed chanting “fuck you, fascist” at a father who reportedly lost custody of his child when opposing his transition to becoming a girl.

The speaking event was hosted by the UNT Young Conservatives of Texas and featured current State House candidate Jeff Younger, who has described the gender transitioning of minors as “child abuse” and “mutilation.” Younger also supported Governor Abbott’s directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the transitioning of minors in the state.

During his talk, protesters shouted down Younger with a host of obscenities:

According to CBS Local, the event was limited to 80 people, but hundreds of protesters were reportedly seen gathering outside and allegedly began surrounding police vehicles and banging up against them.

The event itself was limited to just 80 people, but a “few hundred” protestors gathered outside the event to protest. The demonstrators were carrying signs and chanting, and the university described the protest as initially being “peaceful.” According to the UNT spokesperson, a “small group” of protestors who may not be students began to escalate the protest. The spokesperson said that a group of protestors surrounded the vehicles and allegedly began banging on them and impeding their movement. The officer driving the vehicle turned on emergency lights and sirens while honking as they moved forward and other officers began pushing the demonstrators out of the way.

One protester has alleged he was hit by a police vehicle, transported to the hospital, and filed a report. Denton police confirmed to CBS Local that another agency will conduct the investigation and that no “serious injuries” were reported.

Shortly after reports and footage went viral of the event, Andy Ngo of The Post Millennial highlighted that a reporter covering the protest deleted the initial tweets sharing photos and footage.

